Mumbai: WR installs 53 water vending machines at 25 railway stations to provide affordable drinking water

During the monsoon season, passengers often have concerns about drinking water obtained outside while travelling by train. For some passengers, purchasing bottled water is not a viable option. To address this issue, the Mumbai division of Western Railway has taken the initiative to install water vending machines at multiple railway stations. The aim is to provide clean drinking water to passengers at an affordable price compared to bottled water. A total of 53 water vending machines have been set up at 25 busy railway stations, ensuring convenient access to safe drinking water for passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) previously installed water vending machines at suburban railway stations under a contractual arrangement. However, due to the pandemic, these machines were temporarily discontinued. For unknown reasons, IRCTC has decided to discontinue the service of water vending machines and is currently in the process of removing them from suburban stations. Consequently, passengers are facing challenges in accessing affordable drinking water. In response, the Western Railway has taken the initiative to install water vending machines at stations to address this issue.

Water vending machines utilize reverse osmosis (RO) technology for purifying water. These machines will provide passengers with the opportunity to purchase drinking water at an affordable rate. Passengers have the choice to either refill their own bottles or purchase bottled water.