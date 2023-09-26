Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide at Mantralaya building

A young protester created a scene at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, demanding teacher recruitment by jumping off the state administrative building. He landed safely on a net on the second floor of the building, all while raising slogans. The Mumbai Police swiftly stepped in and took the protester into custody.

Hailing from the Beed district of Maharashtra, the young man had travelled to Mumbai to advocate for immediate teacher recruitment. Reportedly a sugarcane labourer affected by a government project, his actions stirred quite a commotion at the Mantralaya.

Mumbai Police say, "A man jumped off the second floor of Mantralaya. He fell on the safety net put up there so there was nothing untoward and he was safe. The man has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway." — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

The police and security personnel present at the scene ensured his safe removal from the net, and he was subsequently taken into custody. Mumbai Police confirmed the incident, stating that the protester had jumped from the second floor but landed on the safety net, ensuring his well-being. An ongoing investigation is now in progress.