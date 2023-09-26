Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide at Mantralaya building

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 26, 2023 04:38 PM 2023-09-26T16:38:34+5:30 2023-09-26T16:39:18+5:30

A young protester created a scene at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, demanding teacher recruitment by jumping off the state ...

Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide at Mantralaya building | Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide at Mantralaya building

Mumbai: Youth attempts suicide at Mantralaya building

Next

A young protester created a scene at the Mantralaya in Mumbai, demanding teacher recruitment by jumping off the state administrative building. He landed safely on a net on the second floor of the building, all while raising slogans. The Mumbai Police swiftly stepped in and took the protester into custody.

Hailing from the Beed district of Maharashtra, the young man had travelled to Mumbai to advocate for immediate teacher recruitment. Reportedly a sugarcane labourer affected by a government project, his actions stirred quite a commotion at the Mantralaya.

The police and security personnel present at the scene ensured his safe removal from the net, and he was subsequently taken into custody. Mumbai Police confirmed the incident, stating that the protester had jumped from the second floor but landed on the safety net, ensuring his well-being. An ongoing investigation is now in progress.

 

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Mumbai News