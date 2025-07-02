Mumbai Youth Drowns at Channat Waterfall In Raigad, Sparking Outcry Over Tourist Safety (Watch Video)

A 22-year-old tourist from Mumbai drowned at the Channat Waterfall in Raigad during a monsoon visit, highlighting growing concerns over safety at unauthorized and high-risk tourist spots. Despite repeated warnings from local authorities about the dangers posed by strong currents and slippery terrain during the monsoon season, the individual reportedly ventured into a restricted zone.

Eyewitnesses say the young man slipped into the turbulent waters, and bystanders were unable to intervene due to the force of the current. A rescue operation was immediately launched, with emergency teams navigating treacherous conditions to recover the body after hours of effort. Channat Waterfall, though picturesque, is not officially designated as a safe tourist location. Authorities have long cautioned visitors against entering the area, particularly during heavy rains, when the water flow becomes unpredictable and dangerous. However, lack of clear signage, fencing, and active enforcement continues to contribute to repeated tragedies.