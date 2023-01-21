Mumbai's air quality improves slightly

Mumbai's air quality improved slightly on Saturday. Mumbai's AQI was 303 on Saturday morning, indicating a very bad situation. However, it improved slightly from the prior day, when the overall AQI was 319.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 303 and 167, respectively. The Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being considered good, 200 being moderate, 200 being poor, 300 being extremely poor, and 400 considered severe.

Experts attribute the poor air quality to the city's low temperature and weak winds, as well as dust pollution caused by construction activity and slow traffic. According to the records of the IMD, barring 2021, this year’s city has witnessed the hottest January so far in the last 10 years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear skies after that. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 18°C, respectively.

The current temperature in the city is 18.2 °C, the humidity percentage is 84%, and the precipitation rate is 0%.