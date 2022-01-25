Mumbai's air quality in 'hazardous' category, AQI at 500

Mumbai is suffering the effects of a dust storm from the east of India. The polluted air index broke several highs in Mumbai on Monday. On Monday, January 24, the air quality in Mumbai was recorded as the most polluted air in the last decade. Mumbai's AQI i.e. Air Quality Index was recorded above 500. According to the Safar system which measures air quality, the dangerous air level here has reached 2.5 PM (Particulate matters). Dusty winds were blowing in Mumbai on Monday morning. But by evening, the wind had slowed down. However, scientists have urged citizens with respiratory illnesses to stay at home for at least the next few days.

2.5 What is Particulate Matter?

Dangerous particles are released into the air due to pollution. These particles are called particulate matter (PM2.5). These particles are less than 2.5 microns in diameter. If these small particles in the air cause air pollution, visibility is reduced even during the day. According to the website researchmatters.in, the incidence of heart disease and respiratory diseases has increased in the last few years due to the increase in air pollution in India, especially due to exposure to 2.5 ppm air. It has also led to an increase in deaths. Air pollution not only harms humans but also affects crops.

According to the air quality record travel system, South Mumbai was hit hardest by the dusty winds. The level of 2.5 PM at Colaba remained dangerous till evening. The PM10 index was reported at 513. The PM2.5 index at Mazgaon reached 573. Worli recorded a pollution index of 349. Air quality at Chembur, Bandra-Kurla complex also improved in the afternoon. The air quality in Andheri, Bhandup and Malad was also very dangerous till last evening. However, the level of danger decreased after evening.

The air quality will be normal by Tuesday evening, said Gufran Beg, program director at Safar, an organization that records air quality. The dust storm, which started in the UAE, reached the west coast of India via Afghanistan and Balochistan. This had a major impact on Mumbai and the Konkan coast. The air in Mumbai has never been more polluted in the last decade. In 2012 and 2016 alone, the dangerous levels in the air had crossed 400. In 2015 the government introduced official equipment for measuring pollution. So there are no clear records of exactly how dangerous levels were in 2012 and 2016. Even in 2012, the air in Mumbai was polluted due to the storm created in Rajasthan.

