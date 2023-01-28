Mumbai's AQI remains poor at 311

On Friday, Mumbai's air quality was once again worse than that of Delhi and other major cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 putting the city in the very poor' category. Experts blamed vehicular pollution and construction work as the main causes of the deteriorated air quality.

As of Saturday morning, Mumbai's AQI was ' very poor' at 311. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 311 and 172 respectively. The temperature in the city currently is 21.4°C. The city's 'very poor' category mainly results from particulate matter (PM 2.5) being present in higher quantities. PM 2.5 is a very small size pollutant particulate which can cause serious respiratory illnesses.