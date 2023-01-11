Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani school receives bomb threat

The Mumbai Police were looking for an unidentified person, who threatened to blow up the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Police said the call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school and that the caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. A case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at BKC police station on the basis of complaint filed by the school authorities, ANI reported.