Mumbai's first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi

Deutsche Bank and Rotary Club of Bombay have teamed up to open Mumbai's first transgender-run salon on Saturday, March 25 in an effort to create equal employment opportunities. This salon will be run by 7 transgender people. The owner of the unique salon, Zainab, is herself a member of the transgender community. Zainab said that this step was very important as it is very important to empower the people of the Kinnar community.

Zainab detailed that the salon was dedicated to providing training as well as employment for transgender people. The salon was opened with the cooperation of Deutsche Bank and the Rotary Club of Bombay.In a society where the transgender community is considered too different and marginalised, this small step has proved to be a giant leap for the community. The salon is located in the Prabhadevi locality of Mumbai and employs professionally trained beauticians, a majority of whom will be from the LGBTQIA+ community.