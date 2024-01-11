Mumbai's Green Future in Limbo: Open Space Policy Decision Soon

Despite a draft policy being formulated, Mumbai's plan for managing open spaces and land remains unfinalized due to concerns raised by environmentalists, community groups, and opposition parties. Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed that the decision on the matter will be taken within 15 days.

The municipal administration has once again initiated a policy to provide recreation grounds and playgrounds on an adoption basis in Mumbai. Citing maintenance challenges, the municipality seeks to hand over these open spaces on a foster-care basis. The policy plans to put the open spaces for adoption to local institutions, NGOs, businesses, school groups, resident associations, housing societies, trade associations, shopkeepers' associations, sports organizations, educational institutions, and reputable private companies.

Individuals are excluded from eligibility, and gardens developed by the municipality are specifically designated for municipal upkeep. However, substantial opposition from various stakeholders has stalled the policy's finalization. Social workers, environmentalists, and political parties, including Congress, MNS, and Samajwadi Party have voiced opposition to the draft policy as decisions are being taken in the absence of people's representatives. Criticisms centre around potential neglect of open spaces by private entities, concerns about public space privatization, and a lack of transparency in beneficiary selection.

Responding to concerns, Guardian Minister Lodha proposed initiatives:

Five-member committees per ward, comprising citizens, NGOs, journalists, and a woman representative, would monitor the upkeep of municipal gardens. PPP Model for Ground Development: Public-private partnerships (PPPs) could foster the development and maintenance of municipal grounds, involving the government, sports authorities, and relevant organizations, to ensure high-quality sports facilities

Review of Previously Adopted Gardens: A separate assessment and process for reclaiming gardens previously adopted for maintenance by the municipality would be undertaken.



Amid ongoing dialogue and consideration of objections, the municipality is preparing to finalize the open space and land policy within the next fortnight.