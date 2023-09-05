Mumbai's iconic double-deck buses to shut operation in October

The iconic double-deckers is all set to bid adieu on September 15, as BEST will phase out the five remaining buses in its fleet, a spokesperson from the transport undertaking said on Monday.The open-deck double-deckers, which are a hit with tourists for joyrides to Gateway India and along Marine Drive, will also be phased out by October 5.An official said BEST plans to introduce electric AC double-deckers on tourist routes and 18 more AC double-deckers - 10 for suburbs and eight for south Mumbai - soon.

On September 15, the last non-AC double-decker passenger bus will roll off the streets, marking the end of an era. Subsequently, on October 5, the last open-top non-AC double-decker bus, known for its heritage tour service, will also cease operation. The primary driver behind this decision is safety concerns associated with continuing to operate these aging buses. It's important to note that there are no immediate plans to reintroduce non-AC double-decker buses into the system.

We are scrapping these buses due to the completion of their 15 years of service. As per a court order, we have to scrap a vehicle after 15 years of service," said an official of BEST.Efforts are underway to preserve the legacy of these iconic vehicles, with BEST officials contemplating the possibility of placing one of these buses in their museum.

BEST is currently operating 16 air-conditioned e-double-decker buses manufactured by Switch Mobility but faces difficulties in sourcing enough AC double-decker electric buses to meet the demand. According to sources, BEST has urgently requested that the manufacturer expedite the delivery of these much-needed vehicles.Currently, over three thousand buses are being operated by BEST in the city. On average, around 30 lakh passengers use these buses operated by BEST daily.