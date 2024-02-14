Mumbai’s Mithibai and NM Colleges Forgo CUET for 2024 Admissions

Two prominent city colleges, Mithibai and NM, have opted out of using the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for their 2024 undergraduate admissions, citing concerns over schedule misalignment with Mumbai University's academic calendar. This move comes a year after both colleges adopted CUET for their admissions, leading to delayed academic sessions.

Both Mithibai and NM colleges faced delays in starting their academic sessions last year due to waiting for CUET results. This contrasted with most Mumbai colleges, which began classes in July. This discrepancy caused logistical issues and student inconvenience.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University, which initially planned CUET integration, ultimately filled 90% of its seats through direct admissions based on Class XII marks before CUET results arrived. This highlights the limited impact of CUET in the current scenario.

Last year, admissions in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were almost over by the time the CUET results were announced. This year, post Covid and with regularisation of entrance test dates, students will get a better chance to apply on time. We look forward to admitting students with a CUET score, said VN Rajasekharan Pillai, vice-chancellor of Somaiya, TOI reported.

Contrary to the approach adopted last year, the remaining two colleges had solely relied on CUET scores for admissions. However, in a recent announcement by both Mithibai and NM colleges, they have declared that admissions to all traditional and self-financed undergraduate courses in the 2024-25 academic year will now be determined based on Class XII scores. This decision is likely to alleviate the burden on numerous aspirants who would otherwise have to endure multiple entrance exams for admission to esteemed institutions. Both colleges express a willingness to consider CUET in the future, provided that Mumbai University also adopts it and there is uniformity in schedules across colleges.

