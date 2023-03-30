Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple to undergo redevelopment, says CM Shinde

On Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the government would make a favourable decision to reconstruct the Mumbadevi Temple after establishing the Mumbaidevi Development Authority, following the pattern of the Sri Kanshi Viswanath temple.

After visiting Mumbadevi in Kalbadevi, Shinde spoke about the area and his plans for its redevelopment.

Shinde mentioned that Mumbadevi is a historic temple that holds significant importance and is revered by many devotees. The temple area witnesses a large number of visitors. The citizens of Mumbai have expressed their desire for the development of the Mumbadevi Temple similar to the Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Sri Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor in Ujjain, and the Tirupati Temple.

The Chief Minister stated that the government will make every effort to develop the necessary facilities in the Mumbadevi temple area, including viewing queues, parking lots, and other essential amenities, considering the requirements of the region.

Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narvekar, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and MLA Sada Saravankar, among others, were present during the inspection.