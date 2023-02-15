Mumbai's popular Muchhad Paanwala Shivkumar Tiwari arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested Shivkumar Tiwari, the owner of Muchhad Paanwala following the recovery of banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakhs during action at his Khetwadi branch. He has been handed over to PS VP Road.

In the year 1977, brothers Jaishankar and Ram Kumar came to Mumbai from Handiya town in the Allahabad district, now known as Prayagraaj, of Uttar Pradesh. Their father Shyamcharan Tiwari ran a makeshift paan (betel leaf taken with areca nut pieces) stall from Kemps Corner before that. Shyamcharan was the one who kept the handlebar moustache and thus came to be known as Muchhad Paanwala.