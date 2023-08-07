Mumbai's seven lakes reach 80% capacity after heavy monsoon drizzle

The heavy rainfall last week has increased the water stock in seven lakes up to 80% of their total capacity. The current water stock is sufficient till May 2024. So, the civic officials will take a review and decide on the withdrawal of a 10% water cut this week. The lake levels are unlikely to witness a major jump in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting weak monsoon spells in the upcoming week.

According to IMD forecasts, the city as well as its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are slated to receive light to moderate showers until Wednesday at least, with the weather bureau issuing no warnings for the districts.The seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai city are Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper & Middle Vaitarna. Out of these seven lakes - Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vehar lakes have reached their full capacity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not placed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar under any alert till August 8-9. The low-pressure area has now moved towards Uttar Pradesh which has brought some respite to the regions of Konkan and Maharashtra which were battered by heavy rainfall in the last week of July.