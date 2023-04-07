Mumbai's Vile Parle bridge to be shut on April 11 for repair work

Captain Vinayak Gore flyover near Vile Parle station, which is the closest alternative to closed Gokhale Road Bridge for Andheri residents, will be closed post midnight for repair works, WR officials said on Thursday. IIT Bombay, in a recent audit, found damages and recommended repairs.

A recent safety audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, found damages in Captain Vinayak Gore flyover and suggested replacement of bearings along with other repairs. For this reason, the bridge needs to be closed for traffic, but only between 1 am and 4 am from April 11 to 26, officials said.

Dhaval Shah of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said that since the closure of Gokhale Road bridge last year, many heavy vehicles have been using the Vile Parle flyover, which is meant for only light vehicles. We are glad that preventive maintenance is being planned and information is given out in advance. In the absence of the Gokhale Road bridge, heavy vehicles are using the Captain Vinayak Gore flyover for which it is not designed. This can worsen the wear and tear, which should also be looked at during repair work," Shah told mid-day.