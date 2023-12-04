Mumbai's water supply restores after 2 days

After an intensive effort lasting more than 50 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully restored the 1800mm water main pipe at the Veravli Service Reservoir in Mumbai's Andheri region. The pipeline had experienced a leak in the vicinity of SEEPZ, causing challenges in water supply for certain western suburbs.

Taking to X, BMC said Overcoming ground and technical challenges during a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete! Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished.

The civic body also said that they are working ahead for phased water supply restoration in all affected areas. BMC officials worked tirelessly to repair the Veravli Service Reservoir in Andheri after a pipeline burst occurred on November 30.

