Mumbra: Fire Engulfs In Shoe Shop Near Shilphata Area, Suspected To Be Short Circuit

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a shoe store located in the Shilphata locality. The fire ignited around 3:20 am. Upon receiving the alert, employees from the private electricity distribution company and personnel from the Sheel fire station promptly responded.

With the aid of a fire truck, firefighters managed to contain the blaze by approximately 5:50 am after a strenuous hour and a half. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. However, some footwear in the shop suffered damage from the fire, as reported by officials from the Thampa police station. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, although local residents have speculated that a short circuit may have been the initial trigger.