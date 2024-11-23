Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2024: Jitendra Awhad Leads; Supporters Celebrate as Najeeb Mulla of Ajit Pawar Faction Trails (Watch Video)

Jubilant scenes unfolded in Mumbra-Kalwa as NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad took a commanding lead in the 2024 assembly elections. Supporters of Awhad celebrated with processions, drum beats, and the distribution of sweets, confident of his impending victory in this high-stakes contest.Awhad’s campaign, which emphasized infrastructure development, improved education, and job opportunities, seems to have struck a chord with the constituency’s diverse voter base. His lead is seen as a significant boost for the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SCP faction, marking a key triumph amid the party’s ongoing internal rivalry.

#WATCH | Mumbra | Supporters for NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad celebrate as their leader leads from Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency



NCP's Najeeb Mulla is trailing from the constituency pic.twitter.com/o1v4JOUZNt — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Awhad, an OBC leader, has been winning from this Muslim-dominated seat for consecutive three terms since 2009.“I am beyond grateful to all the voters, of, Mumbra-Kalwa who voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections for a stronger democracy! Your belief in our vision for a better future of Mumbra-Kalwa drives me every day. I m greatfull to all colleagues and party workers for their immense hard work and also my alliance partners. Thank you once again.,” Awhad posted on X a day after polling.

Meanwhile, NCP’s Ajit Pawar-backed candidate, Najeeb Mulla, is trailing, reflecting the growing preference for Awhad’s leadership among voters. The split in the NCP appears to have played a decisive role, with Awhad maintaining strong grassroots support despite the factional divide. Mumbra-Kalwa, a constituency often in the spotlight for its political significance, has once again lived up to its reputation as a key battleground. Awhad’s connection with local issues and his consistent engagement with the community have been pivotal in shaping this outcome.

