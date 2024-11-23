Mumbra-Kalwa Election Result 2024: Jitendra Awhad of Sharad Pawar Faction Leading by 21,000 Votes Against Najeeb Mulla Of Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad is leading with a margin of 21,000 votes from Mumbra-Kalwa in the Assembly polls. He was pitted against Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Najeeb Mulla. Awhad, an OBC leader, has been winning from this Muslim-dominated seat for consecutive three terms since 2009.

The NCP-SP is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, also comprising Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The bloc seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won in this seat defeating Deepali Jahangir Sayed of SS by a margin of 75,517 which was 42.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 61.03% in 2019 in this seat.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won in this seat defeating Dasharath Kashinath Patil of SS by a margin of 47,683 which was 28.83% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 52.33% in 2014 in this seat.In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Awhad Jitendra Satish of NCP won in this seat defeating Kine Rajan Narayan of SS by a margin of 15,689 which was 11.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 46.57% in 2009 in this seat.

