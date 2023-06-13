Mumbra Story Is Bogus Just Like 'The Kerala Story': Naseem Khan

Mohd Arif Naseem Khan, the working president of MPCC, dismissed the Mumbra story as baseless, comparing it to the "The Kerala Story" that aimed to generate religious polarisation.Claims are being made of 400 people being converted to Islam at Mumbra. But, they are baseless. The Gaziabad police arrested one on the basis of telephonic conversation, which led to this claim," Khan said.

Khan demanded that the government announce the names of the alleged converted individuals to substantiate the claims. Speaking at a press conference, he also urged the state government to extend the benefits of cluster redevelopment to dilapidated buildings.Khan emphasized that Mumbai has approximately 20,000 dilapidated buildings, with 9,000 falling under the dangerous category and housing around 50,000 people. He pointed out that old buildings near the airport cannot be redeveloped due to height restrictions, making it impossible for cluster redevelopment proposals to include 15-20 story towers. Khan demanded that the government provide concessions to ensure the redevelopment of these buildings as well.

Furthermore, Khan criticised a recent cabinet decision granting a 50% rebate on premiums to developers for a year, stating that it primarily benefits a select group of builders. He warned that if the government fails to extend this concession to all builders with redevelopment projects, the Congress party will take legal action