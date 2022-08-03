Municipal administration send notice to 38 people in connection with tree cutting

Pimpri: In the last six months, 38 people have been issued notices by the Municipal Corporation in the case of illegal tree felling and a fine of Rs 46 lakh 10 thousand has been collected. Incidents of tree felling are increasing day by day in the city. However, only if a complaint is made, only a notice is issued to them by the Municipal Corporation. No case is registered against them, no action is taken, when will there be a curb on people who are cutting down illegal trees? Such a question by people.

In previous months, there was a large-scale illegal felling of trees in a company in Akurdi, for this illegal green signal was given by the authorities of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and there was talk that 10 to 12 big cars and trailers were used to transport the trees from this place. After the incident came to light, the municipal corporation imposed a fine of 45 lakhs.

In the city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, many places are being felled without permission in the name of tree cutting. Action is not taken in many places. If followed too much, action is taken against the name. Citizens are alleging that park department officials are killing the trees with betel nuts in a very systematic way at the behest of political leaders and senior officials.

