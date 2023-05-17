Munmun Dhamecha accuses Sameer Wankhede of framing innocent people for media attention

Munmun Dhamecha, who was arrested in the Cordelia cruise drugs case along with Shah Rukh Khan's son, has made significant accusations against Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB zonal director known for controversy.

According to the mid-day reports, Munmun Dhamecha was hesitant to reveal these details due to her fear of Sameer Wankhede's influential position. However, with the CBI filing a case against him, she now holds hope that the truth will come to light. Dhamecha alleges that Wankhede deliberately implicated people, including herself, for the sole purpose of gaining media attention. She further claims that Wankhede specifically targeted models and celebrities, knowing that the media would extensively cover such cases.

In early October 2021, Aryan Khan and several others, including Munmun Dhamecha, were arrested by the NCB on allegations related to drug possession, consumption, and smuggling. However, on October 28, 2021, both Dhamecha and Khan were granted bail by the Bombay High Court. It's important to note that Khan and five others were not included in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in May 2022 due to insufficient evidence. However, Dhamecha was listed as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the NCB.