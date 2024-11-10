MVA 2024 Manifesto For Maharashtra Election Released; Announces Rs 4,000 Support for Unemployed Youth and Much More

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also released its election manifesto on Sunday, announcing its 100-day agenda. The MVA has promised to provide financial support to unemployed graduates and diploma holders by offering them ₹4,000 per month. Additionally, the manifesto includes a proposal to create a new industrial policy in Maharashtra.

The prominent leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, MLA Nana Patole, NCP MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Sanjay Raut, addressed a press conference in Mumbai. Kharge stated that the five guarantees presented by the MVA would be beneficial for the welfare of everyone in Maharashtra. Under these guarantees, each family will receive approximately ₹3 lakh annually.

Key promises from the MVA manifesto include:

Mahalakshmi Scheme:

Women will receive ₹3,000 per month under this scheme, and a free bus service will be introduced for women.

Equality Guarantee:

A caste-based census will be conducted, and the 50% reservation limit will be removed.

Family Protection:

Health insurance of up to ₹25 lakh for families, along with free medicine facilities.

Agricultural Prosperity:

Farmers will have their loans forgiven up to ₹3 lakh, and an incentive of ₹50,000 will be provided for timely loan repayment. Additionally, six gas cylinders will be provided annually at a price of ₹500 each.

Youth Promises:

Unemployed youth will receive ₹4,000 per month as financial support.

Kharge also mentioned that the MVA's agenda was focused on improving the future of Maharashtra, and emphasized the importance of these promises in changing the state's future.