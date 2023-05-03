MVA alliance express shock over Sharad Pawar's decision to resign say his guidance is needed

Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra expressed shock over Sharad Pawar’s decision to resign as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, and said his guidance was needed at this juncture.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the unlikely alliance of his Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and their then ideological foe Shiv Sena in 2019. Senior state Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Pawar should not step aside when a new freedom struggle is going on.

Sharad Pawar’s presence has extraordinary importance when a new battle for freedom is going on in the country to save the Constitution and democracy, and in such a situation, Pawar should not step aside, he said.

Prithviraj Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former chief minister, said the decision has taken everyone by surprise. A lot of party workers and leaders are urging him to reconsider his decision and we have to await the final outcome, he said.

Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha MP and leader of the Uddhav Thackeay-led Shiv Sena who is considered to be close to Pawar, said the veteran politician had not retired from politics.

Saroj Patil, Pawar’s sister and wife of late Peasants and Workers Party leader N D Patil, said the decision was a big jolt to everyone. People are crying.He has announced the decision at a time when there is an atmosphere of anarchism and anxiety, a question is being asked whether democracy will survive or not, a rift is being created between communities, she added.

She noted that Pawar’s health was important, and he wanted to create alternative leadership. This reasoning is also true, but he should create leadership before leaving the position, Patil added.