MVA and BJP-Shiv Sena’s Savarkar Gaurav Yatra to begin in Aurangabad today

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena will jointly organise a rally titled ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ at Sambhajinagar on Sunday. The yatra, which will be held across Maharashtra, ends on April 6.The rally will start from the City Square named after the Hindu ideologue and culminate at Ahilyabai Holkar Marg in city.

Incidentally, the ruling party’s rally is just one km away from the venue chosen by the Maha Vikas Aghadi for its rally also on Sunday evening. The rallies in Sambhajinagar are taking place amidst tension following communal clashes on Ram Navmi. Additional police force has been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole will address the MVA rally on Sunday evening at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground.Security precautions have also been taken in the city, formerly known as Aurangabad, to ensure that both events proceed without any untoward incident, news agency PTI reported citing a top police official