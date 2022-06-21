MVA crisis: Why Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi?, explains Chandrakant Patil

Even though BJP is in opposition in Maharashtra, all its candidates were elected in both Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. After this victory of BJP, Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde along with some MLAs have become unreachable, which has caused a great stir in the politics of the state. It has now been revealed that the disgruntled MLA is in Surat, Gujarat. After the information that Eknath Shinde is in touch with some Gujarat BJP leaders, will a different equation emerge in the state? There is such a discussion. Meanwhile, BJP Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi. What exactly is the reason behind this? BJP state president Chandrakant Patil gave the answer.

Shiv Sena senior leader Eknath Shinde was upset and suddenly became unreachable from midnight. After that, it was understood that he was in Gujarat, which is considered the stronghold of BJP. Eknath Shinde is in Surat with about 28-30 MLAs. At the same time, BJP senior leader Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi and raised eyebrows. Has Devendra Fadnavis gone to discuss Eknath Shinde issue with BJP central leaders? This question was asked to Chandrakant Patil by journalists. Speaking on the occasion, "We have won a big victory in the Legislative Council yesterday. After such a resounding victory, we wanted to give sweets to the important people of the Center and celebrate the victory with them. So Fadnavis went to Delhi", said Chandrakant Patil.

"I saw on television that Eknath Shinde is not reachable and he is unhappy. We have no idea yet about the Shiv Sena's internal party affiliation. Eknath Shinde is our old colleague. Therefore, if any such proposal comes to BJP, we will definitely consider it, "said Chandrakant Patil.