MVA defeats BJP in Kolhapur North bypolls by over 18,000 votes

In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine in Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes. Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officials said.Moments after her victory, Jadhav said the people of Kolhapur have given a befitting reply to the divisive politics practised by the BJP.

“Kolhapur is a Shahu Nagari. It belongs to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj where there is no place for casteism. The people of Kolhapur have shown the BJP its place. They have given the BJP a befitting reply for their caste politics,” she asserted. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the party's win as "victory of progressive thoughts". Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said his party accepts the decision given by the voters. Reacting to the development, Congress leader and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "The voters of Kolhapur North seat have rejected the attempts to create religious polarisation. Kolhapur has always followed the principle of equality. "In Mumbai, the Congress workers burst firecrackers at Tilak Bhavan, party's state headquarters, in Dadar area.