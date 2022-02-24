MVA leaders: Maharashtra government will not take resignation of Nawab Malik

Leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi have united to protest against ED action. The Mahavikas Aghadi leaders have said that Nawab Malik will not resign. They will protest against ED's action in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of Mantralaya. Ministers and activists will be present at the agitation.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow," said NCP leader Bhujbal. The MVA government consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress. He further said that the Maharashtra government will not take the resignation of Nawab Malik. "After a meeting with the CM, all three parties agreed on this," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP will hold a state-wide protest tomorrow demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. State President Chandrakant Patil has appealed to start protests by paying homage to the victims of 1993 bomb blasts.

Malik was arrested yesterday by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

ED had summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.