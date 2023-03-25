MVA MLAs stage silent protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a silent protest outside State Assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

The MLAs covering their mouths with black bands on the steps of the assembly holding posters. Shiv Sena faction leader Aaditya Thackeray and Congress Jayant Patil was seen participating in the protest.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?