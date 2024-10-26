MVA Needs 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' Slogan, Says Sanjay Raut Over Seat Sharing for Maharashtra Assembly Election (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) needs 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' in the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, which are scheduled to take place on November 20. "If there is someone who needs the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', it is Maha Vikas Aghadi," Raut said while speaking to the media.

Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra assembly polls, Ramesh Chennithala, said on Saturday that they are giving representation to all parties but said seats are limited. Congress will conduct the Central Election Committee meeting online today.

Sanjay Raut MVA alliance is strong in state and distribution of seats should be qual. "There are 3 political parties which are strong in Maharashtra, Congress, NCP-SCP and Shiv Sena (UBT). I believe that the distribution of seats among these parties is fair and equal...In Haryana, Congress contested on all the seats, yet they didn't form the government there," he added.

The MVA alliance revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, assigning 85 seats to each party. The remaining 23 seats in the state Assembly will be allocated based on their respective party candidate lists.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.