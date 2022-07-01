MVA pleads in SC to don't allow 39 Sena rebel MLAs in Assembly proceedings, as disqualification pending

MVA on Friday plead the SC that since the disqualification proceedings are pending, none of the 39 Sena rebel MLAs be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings. The application will be mentioned at 10.30 am on Friday for an urgent hearing.

However, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.