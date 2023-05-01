MVA takes precautions for Mumbai rally after Kharghar tragedy

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has made necessary arrangements for their 'Vajramuth' rally at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai. To prevent any unfortunate incidents like the heat stroke tragedy in Kharghar, the organizers have made arrangements for over 200,000 water bottles, and 100 mobile toilets, and have deployed 12 dedicated teams of doctors.

To ensure the comfort and safety of the expected crowd in the hot weather, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has set up a specialized coordination team. The team will work in conjunction with the Mumbai Police to provide the necessary facilities as per their instructions at the rally.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has planned to deploy teams of party workers to guide the rally-goers along the Bandra and Kurla to BKC Road route. Adequate parking space has also been allocated for attendees coming from satellite cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan.

Anil Parab, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), stated that after the unfortunate incident in Kharghar, they are being extremely cautious in organizing the rally. They have made arrangements for water supply, as well as multiple entry and exit points. Furthermore, in case of any medical emergency, specialized medical teams will be available on site, as reported by news18.