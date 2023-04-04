MVA to hold 'Vajramuth' meeting in Nagpur on April 16

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's Vajramuth meeting will take place on April 16 at 5 pm at the Darshan Colony ground in east Nagpur. Prominent leaders from the Congress-NCP state, including former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be present at the event. According to former minister Sunil Kedar, who is organizing the meeting.

It is not an election meeting but rather a gathering aimed at reassuring the common people who have been disillusioned by the Shinde-Fadnavis government's false promises, he said.

Sunil Kedar, the former minister in charge of organizing the Vajramuth meeting, mentioned that the event will be attended by several important leaders from Congress-NCP, including Ajit Pawar, Ambadas Danve, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, and others.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders plan to hold meetings in each district of the combined eastern Vidarbha region to prepare for the rally. The meetings that were held in Nashik, Khed, and Sambhajinagar received significant support from the public, he added.