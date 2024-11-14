MVA Will Not Let Any Projects Go Outside Maharashtra, Says Rahul Gandhi Ensure Jobs Stay Within State (Watch Video)

During the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government for allocating a ₹1 lakh crore land in Dharavi, Mumbai, to Adani, questioning what the government has done for the tribals, Dalits, backward classes, farmers, and women. He promised that if the MVA government comes to power, women’s bank accounts will receive ₹3,000 every month, free bus travel will be provided to women, farmers will receive loan waivers up to ₹3 lakh, and MSP (minimum support price) will be ensured for paddy, cotton, and soybean. He also vowed to provide a ₹25 lakh health insurance and free medicines for everyone, a ₹4,000 unemployment allowance for youth, 2.5 lakh government job recruitments, and the removal of the 50% reservation limit for castes in government jobs. Additionally, a caste-based census would be conducted.

In his rallies in Nandurbar and Nanded for the Congress-MVA candidates, Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dismissal of the Constitution, citing his statement calling it an "empty book." Gandhi asserted that the Constitution is not empty but contains the thoughts of leaders like Birsa Munda, Buddha, Gandhi, Phule, and Dr. Ambedkar. He condemned Modi for disrespecting these figures and the Constitution itself. Gandhi assured that the Congress-led INDIA alliance will protect the Constitution and defeat anti-Constitution forces to form the Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Addressing the issue of tribal rights, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of denying tribals their rightful access to water, forests, and land, referring to them as "Vanvasi" instead of "Adivasi" (tribals). He reminded the audience that Birsa Munda fought and died for the rights of tribals. He praised Congress for safeguarding tribal rights through the Land Acquisition Act and the PESA law, but criticized the BJP for taking away these rights under their governance.

Gandhi also criticized the BJP for taking major projects away from Maharashtra to Gujarat, resulting in lost employment opportunities for young people in Maharashtra. He mentioned that projects like the Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor, Tata Airbus, iPhone, and Drug Park could have provided thousands of jobs to Maharashtra’s youth, but instead, the BJP-led Shinde government sent these projects to Gujarat, costing Maharashtra over 5 lakh jobs. He assured that if the MVA forms the government, such projects would stay in Maharashtra and not be taken elsewhere.