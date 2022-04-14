'My world': Neetu Kapoor welcomes 'bahu' Alia to Kapoor family

Veteran star Neetu Kapoor officially became Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law on Thursday.

Welcoming the 'Raazi' star to her family, Neetu re-shared Ranbir and Alia's wedding pictures on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, Neetu wrote, "My World" with red-heart and evil-eye emoticons.

The heart-warming post accumulated more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform with celebrities and fans chiming into the comments section, leaving congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.

Ranbir, 39, and Alia, 29 tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra abode Vastu on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and Mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' is produced by Karan Johar. The pair first made their appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

