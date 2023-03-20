Nagpur: 200 AC electric buses to ply on city roads

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dedicated 200 AC electric buses to the public under the smart city project at Samvidhan Chowk.

Sunday. Union minister for surface transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, was the guest of honour. Legislators Praveen Datke, Krishna Khopde, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Ajay Gulhane, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ram Joshi, Bunty Kukde, and Sandip Joshi were among those who were seated on the dais. Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis said that the smart city made available these AC electric buses to provide effective services to the citizens and reduce pollution. There is a need for 800 such buses, of which 200 would start operating on the city roads while he makes efforts to make available the required funds for purchasing another 240 buses.

He wanted that the bus stops be made modern by displaying information about the buses coming on electronic boards. He stated that any funds required for this purpose would be made available.

In his address, Gadkari said it is necessary to increase the number of AC electric buses to reduce pollution. While making special arrangements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, he added that there should be a similar ticket for the metro and bus with a special card.

On the occasion, thanks were expressed to Fadnavis for making available funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore for logistic hubs, city development, modernisation of bus stations, and agroconvention centres.

Radhakrishnan made some introductory remarks. Manish Soni, PRO, conducted the programme while Ajay Gulhane proposed a vote of thanks.