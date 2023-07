Nagpur: 3 killed, 6 injured after car rams into truck

In the Nagpur area of Maharashtra, three people killed and six others were injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary container truck.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on Ramtek-Bhandara road under Aroli police station limits, located 60 km from here, they said.

The truck driver had negligently parked the vehicle on the road without using any indicators. This act of carelessness created a dangerous situation for other motorists, an official from Aroli police station said.

A car coming from behind rammed into the truck. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident, he said. Nine occupants of the car, including five children, were seriously injured, the official said.

The police rushed the injured persons, all residents of Bhandara district, to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries, he said. A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant provisions, the police added.