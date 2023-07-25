Nagpur: 4-year-old boy suffers electric shock after touching water cooler



A four-year-old boy suffered an electric shock after he touched the water cooler at his home in Nagpur and later died at a hospital during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the boy was playing in his home in Swagat Nagar area on Monday evening, following which the boy was rushed to a hospital. A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

In an another incident, A 48-year-old man got swept away after falling into a swollen river in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place at around 6.45 pm on Sunday when the man, from Adagpada at Samba in Talasari area, was crossing the Kolha creek river, district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.