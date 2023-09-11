Nagpur: 45-year-old man kills father with rod after he refuses money for liquor

A 45-year-old man, who is addicted to alcohol, tragically used an iron rod to fatally assault his 75-year-old father. This horrific incident occurred when the elderly man refused to provide him with money for purchasing liquor. The shocking incident took place in Nagpur city, Maharashtra.

The accused, identified as Amit Raipurkar, has been arrested, an official said. The incident unfolded on Saturday night when Amit, employed as a driver, arrived home under the influence of alcohol. Inebriated, he sought money from both his wife and father to procure liquor, but they declined his request. In response, he physically assaulted his wife, and when his father attempted to protect her, Amit used an iron walking stick to attack him.

The elderly man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but tragically, medical personnel declared him brought dead upon arrival. An official statement confirmed that Amit Raipurkar has been taken into police custody and is now under arrest. A case of murder has been registered against him, and investigations are underway to determine the full details surrounding this unfortunate incident.