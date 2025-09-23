Nagpur: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Brutal Attack By Nephews Over Property, Case Registered

Nagpur: A dispute broke out between uncle and his nephews over the division of a house. During this fight Nephews brutally hit uncle with wooden stick. As per the information this incident took place on Sunday September 21,2025 night in the Lashkarbagh area under the jurisdiction of Pachpavali police station. Deceased has been identified as 55-year old Surendra Raghoji Chaudhary and used to work as a e-rickshaw driver.

Fight over ancestorial property had been going on between Surendra and his nephews accused twin brothers Prafulla Deepak Chaudhary and Prashant Deepak Chaudhary from several days. Surendra, after allegedly making prior threats while intoxicated, went to Lashkarbagh on Sunday and drunkenly abused his nephews, sparking an argument.

In fit of range, Prashant hit his uncle on the head with a wooden stick. Surendra was seriously injured due to attack. Following the incident he was taken to Mayo Hospital. Unfortunately he died during treatment on Monday evening. Initially, the police registered a case of attempt to murder on the complaint of Surendra's son Ronit. After his death, a case of murder was registered.