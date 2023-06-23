Nagpur: 9-year-old boy critically injured after battery in electronic device explodes

A nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when a battery exploded when he was playing with an electronic device at his house in Nagpur district, police said.

Chirag Patil, a Class 4 student, sustained critical injuries to his ear and head in the explosion that took place in the railway quarters at Saoner on Thursday, an official said.

The boy was playing with a fan he had made using a battery-operated device when it exploded, he said. He was rushed to a government hospital and his condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

Doctors informed that although Chirag’s body was not injured due to the blast, the left ear, throat and brain were affected. Chirag’s father informed that the damaged battery is of good quality and made in China.