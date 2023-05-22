Nagpur: Aaditya Thackeray criticizes government over ED investigation into Jayant Patil

Aaditya Thackeray, the former Tourism and Environment Minister and MLA has expressed his disapproval of the state government under Shinde, as well as the Central government, regarding the ongoing ED investigation into NCP leader Jayant Patil. Thackeray criticized the prevailing trend in the country where anyone who stands for truth, speaks the truth or opposes the government faces pressure from central investigative agencies. He further emphasized that this pattern is observed nationwide, undermining democracy. Thackeray made these remarks while addressing reporters in Nagpur.

Jayant Patil was asked to appear for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday regarding the IL&FS scam, which involves a large amount of money and alleged loan disbursement. The ED is also investigating IL&FS's investment in Kohinoor CTNL, the company constructing Kohinoor Square in Dadar, Mumbai. The ED initiated the investigation in 2019 after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police filed a complaint. Aaditya Thackeray, a leader in the Thackeray group, expressed criticism towards the Maharashtra government's handling of the matter.

When asked about Jayant Patil facing possible harassment, Thackeray responded by suggesting to inquire about certain matters such as the impact of demonetization on the issues at hand. Aaditya Thackeray, the former Environment Minister, is currently in Nagpur for a visit. As part of his visit, he plans to tour villages affected by pollution and engage in discussions with the local community.