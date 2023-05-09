Nagpur: AAP workers stage protest demanding arrest of wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday staged a protest in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city to demand the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Expressing solidarity with wrestlers staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, AAP workers led by their Vidarbha convenor gathered at the Variety Square in the city and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over inaction against Singh.

AAP Nagpur city convenor Kavita Singhal demanded that Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, be immediately arrested and removed from all posts held by him.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor. On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations against the WFI chief, who has denied the charges.