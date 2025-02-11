Nagpur Accident: Car Falls Into Well as Man Learning to Drive Hits Accelerator; Three Dead (Watch Video)

Nagpur, Maharashtra (February 11, 2025): Three men drowned after their car fell into a well while one of them was learning to drive at Balbharti Ground in Butibori. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Monday. The victims were identified as Suraj Siddharth Chavan, 34, his younger brother Sajan Siddharth Chavan, 27, and their cousin Sandeep Chavan, 27. All were residents of Butibori.

Tragic Accident in Nagpur (Butibori): Car Lost Control While Learning to Drive, Fell Into Well, Three Dead.#nagpur#buttibori#nagpurnewspic.twitter.com/AunLUS2C5l — Hum Nagpurkar (@HumNagpurkar) February 11, 2025

According to regional media reports, Suraj had recently purchased a new car and was teaching his brother Sajan how to drive. Around 10:30 p.m., the three men went to the ground since it was empty. Suraj handed over the driver's seat to Sajan while he sat beside him. As the car neared a well, Suraj instructed Sajan to apply the brakes. However, Sajan accidentally pressed the accelerator instead. The vehicle sped forward and plunged into the water-filled well. All three men drowned as the car sank.

Since no one was around at the time, the accident remained undiscovered until Tuesday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a local resident noticed the incident and alerted police. Butibori police called the fire brigade for assistance. Due to the high-water level in the well, retrieving the bodies was difficult. Firefighters had to pump out water before recovering the victims. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.