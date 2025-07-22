Nagpur Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Panic; No Suspicious Objects Found During Search Confirm Officials

The Nagpur airport in Maharashtra received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting authorities to conduct an extensive search of the premises, officials said. Nothing suspicious was found during the search, a senior airport official said. The Airports Authority of India received an email about bomb threat at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning. The information was subsequently communicated to the airport authority here, the official told PTI.He said a committee concerned assessed the threat email, and various security agencies, including the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, conducted all the required checks.

After receiving the email, the airport administration informed the Songaon police station. Soon after, the police, bomb squad, dog squad, and fire brigade rushed to the spot and began a thorough search operation across the airport. As of now, no suspicious object has been found, and investigations are still ongoing.Earlier, Nagpur airport had received two bomb threat emails on June 25 and 26.

Earlier, today Ahmedabad Police got a bomb threat email stating that there is a bomb at the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, and it will blow up the airport soon. This is not the first time that police got a bomb threat email to blow up the Ahmedabad airport. A similar hoax bomb threat email was received on June 29. On June 20, they got an email stating that an IED bomb was hidden in the bathroom pipeline. These threats have caused an uproar and affected the airport operations.