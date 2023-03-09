Nagpur bans begging ahead of G20 summit, jail upto six months

City police chief Amitesh Kumar issued a notification on Wednesday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibiting individuals or groups from begging or forcing passersby to part with money at traffic junctions or other public places.

The rule would go into effect after Wednesday midnight and remain in effect until April 30, unless withdrawn earlier. Kumar stated that the decision was made not only in view of the G20 summit and C20 meetings on March 19–20 but also due to other pressing issues.

The CP underlined the fact that many beggars had been indulging in 'objectionable acts' compelling people to part with money.

Kumar said beggars have also been a source of 'public nuisance' by obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement.

As per the notification, the violation would attract penal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which may land the offender behind bars for a period of one month or up to six months along with a fine. Other sections of the law would also be invoked based on circumstances.

From today, city police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) personnel would conduct joint action to ensure all individuals or groups are shifted to beggars' home, government shelters, or such places with the help of NGOs.

Kumar said those found begging on the streets would be offered help to return to their native places if they sought assistance for leaving the city.

"Police and NMC had been holding discussions for the last one week to plan the drive," said the CP, adding that the presence of beggars on the streets brings a bad name to the city at a time when it is being beautified in view of the G20 summit.

"Begging had become a nuisance for motorists. Even pedestrians were also harassed by the alm seekers, who would occupy traffic islands, road dividers, and footpaths," said the CP, adding that some of these beggars would also indulge in criminal activities.