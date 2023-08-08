Nagpur BJP member Sana Khan goes missing during trip to Jabalpur, probe on

Sana Khan, a BJP worker from Nagpur city, has been missing since August 1. She had gone to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for professional work but did not return. A complaint has been filed at Mankapur police station in Nagpur regarding Sana Khan's disappearance. She is associated with the BJP and represents the Nagpur West constituency.

According to reports, Sana Khan's business partner, Sahu, resides in Jabalpur and is considered the main suspect in her missing. Sahu operates a dhaba (local restaurant) in Jabalpur. On August 1, Sana Khan left home, stating that she was heading to Jabalpur for work. However, there has been no communication with her since. Concerned about her absence, the family approached the police station.

Regarding this matter, Inspector Shubhangi Wankhede of Mankapur Police stated that following a complaint, they have registered a missing person report for Sana Khan. Their team has been dispatched to Jabalpur. At present, active efforts are being made to locate Sana. As of now, they have not arrived at any definitive conclusions. She mentioned that their investigation is currently underway. However, due to the prolonged absence of any contact with Sana Khan and the uncertainty surrounding her whereabouts, speculations have arisen suggesting a potential incident in her life.

According to sources, Sana Khan had visited Sahu's residence in Jabalpur. Locals reported hearing noise from the house on the morning of August 2. Sahu, who is the owner of a local restaurant, is believed to have gone missing from Jabalpur along with one of his employees.

The police also visited his hometown but were unable to locate him. Sahu's wife is currently in the custody of Jabalpur police. However, investigations revealed that the couple had been living separately. The police learned that the two were undergoing a divorce process in court. Police suspect that Sahu might have been involved in Sana's missing and the possible disposal of her body. Nevertheless, the police have not yet found any conclusive evidence in the case.