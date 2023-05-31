Nagpur: Brother takes drastic step after sister receives lewd messages

In Ganganagar, Nagpur, a tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday when an enraged brother reportedly took the life of a young man who had sent inappropriate messages to his sister's mobile phone. Consumed by anger, the brother later surrendered himself at the Gittikhadan police station. The Gittikhadan police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

The victim, identified as Kapil Bhimrao Dongre (37), was allegedly killed by the accused, Rahul Bisen. Rahul was employed by a construction contractor, while Kapil operated a mobile shop. Kapil had been persistently sending inappropriate messages to Rahul's sister over the past few days, despite Rahul's attempts to reason with him. On Tuesday afternoon, Rahul and Kapil encountered each other once again regarding this matter. The disagreement escalated, leading to Kapil assaulting Rahul with a stick, Rahul managed to grab the same stick and struck Kapil in the head, resulting in his immediate death.

After the incident, Rahul went to the Gittikhadan police station and surrendered. The police promptly rushed to the scene and conducted a panchnama. Kapil's body was sent to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. The police have registered a case against Rahul and taken him into custody.