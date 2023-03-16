Nagpur: C20 beautification works in final stage

C20 conference to be held in Nagpur under the G'20 summit in the coming week, the beautification works at the airport area have reached the final stage.

The flags of the visiting countries, the tiger image representing the Tiger Capital, the couple in the traditional costume of Maharashtra standing for the reception, the attractive paintings depicting the famous folk dance Lavani and the characteristic tree plantation have been completed and the remaining works are also nearing completion.

The arrival of representatives from home and abroad for the C20 conference will be held at the airport here. The airport area is getting ready to welcome the guests. The beautification works of the airport area, which are going on by the local administration, have reached the final stage As soon as you leave the airport, the flags of the G20 member countries and the flags welcoming the delegates coming to Nagpur for the C20 summit are displayed.

Circular, triangular and oval-shaped topiary trees have been planted in the area below the name board of the airport. Portraits of a couple standing in traditional Maharashtra attire have been painted to welcome the guests as they step out of the porch. A glimpse of the Lavani dance which is the pride of Maharashtra can also be seen here. A statue of a tiger made from scrap parts of two-wheelers, and four-wheelers is all set to be installed at the terminal main dome area hem. Tiger Capital, the image of Nagpur, is already becoming an attraction for travellers.

The C 20 Council representatives are getting ready to plant 5,000 pots of 14 species of trees such as Bakul, Royal palm, Traveler's Palm etc.