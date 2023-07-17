Nagpur: Class 10 student hangs himself after parents refuse to buy new mobile phone

A tragic incident occurred in Umred, Nagpur district, where a 16-year-old student named Utsav Gadborikar took his own life by hanging himself in his house. The unfortunate event unfolded after he became addicted to playing games on his mobile phone and asked his parents for a new device. However, when his parents refused his request, he was deeply distressed, leading to this devastating outcome.

During the summer, the boy became deeply engrossed in using his cell phone for hours on end. His fascination with mobile devices consumed him. However, now that school was over, his parents became angry upon seeing him constantly glued to his phone. His father, a farm labourer, was particularly concerned about his son's lack of focus on his studies, especially since he was in 10th grade. Despite the family's constant reminders, the boy continued to spend his time playing games on his mobile phone. Adding to the situation, his mother's phone had been malfunctioning for the past three days, leading the boy to repeatedly request a new mobile phone from his father. However, his father, considering his academic responsibilities, declined his request. Unfortunately, the boy's disappointment in not obtaining a new phone plunged him into a state of depression.

For two consecutive days, Utsav remained silent and did not engage with anyone. Tragically, he took a devastating step and hung himself from a wooden pole inside the house. When his father woke up in the middle of the night, he made the heart-wrenching discovery of his son's lifeless body.

For two consecutive days, Utsav remained silent and did not engage with anyone. Tragically, he took a devastating step and hung himself from a wooden pole inside the house. When his father woke up in the middle of the night, he made the heart-wrenching discovery of his son's lifeless body.